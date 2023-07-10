OKLAHOMA CITY — Eighty-one of the state’s most artistically advanced students from 21 schools in northeast Oklahoma attended the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain in June.
OSAI is an intensive two-week residential school that provides professional training to Oklahoma high school students in the visual, literary, and performing arts. Among these students was filmmaker and photographer Lauren Cargal from Jenks.
Several students from Tahlequah High School participated in the training, including: Ava Jones, of Park Hill; Lincoln Johnson, of Hulbert; and Matt Cantero, of Tahlequah.
Cargal studied film at Jenks High School for four years with Clifton Raphael, who encouraged her to pursue her passion for photography at OSAI.
“I couldn’t have imagined how incredible this experience would be for me—not only learning so much through photography, but also being able to meet so many different creative people who are incredible at what they do,” said Cargal. “[OSAI] really inspires me to keep going and be more creative in ways that I haven’t really been before, and it has given me a lot of courage to step out and do things that I wouldn’t normally do because other people are doing it alongside me.”
Each student spent six hours a day studying with nationally renowned artist-educators. Atlanta-based photographer Isaac Diggs, who has taught at the International School of Photography and School of Visual Arts in New York, served as this summer’s photography instructor. Other notable faculty members included Jung-Ho Pak, artistic director and conductor of the Cape Symphony in Massachusetts and the Bay Philharmonic, and Deborah Dickson, three-time Academy Award-nominated documentary filmmaker.
“[The students] are very focused and intentional about what they want to do and why they want to do it,” said Diggs. “Many of them are ready to grow in what they’ve been doing, whether they’re in the middle of high school or about to go to college. They come here ready to experiment, and that has been very refreshing. They’re very ambitious in and of themselves.”
In addition to studying their chosen discipline, students at OSAI have the opportunity to discover and explore new artistic mediums and to collaborate with students in other disciplines. This summer, the photography class worked with the creative writing students to craft photographs and poems around their impulses, as well as with the acting students on how to shoot headshots.
“While this was more a commercial type of instruction than what we usually offer, it required that the students learn how to work with strobes,” said Ben Long, OSAI digital photography technician. “Having 20 eager subjects to work with allowed the photography students to practice and drill strobe work in a very effective way, and begin to develop a skill that will serve them in any type of photography they choose.”
Although Cargal has attended other summer camp programs in the past, her first time attending OSAI was unlike any camp she had previously experienced.
“I feel so welcomed by every single person that I’ve met here, and I suppose I was pleasantly surprised by that because you don’t often come across teenagers who are so open and inviting and loving in the way that everyone here is,” said Cargal. “I’ve felt so overjoyed from the second that I got here because everyone here has been unconditionally accepting.”
The cost of attendance for each student is valued at approximately $4,200. However, the Oklahoma Arts Institute seeks funding to ensure all students attend tuition-free. This allowed over 240 students across the state to travel to Quartz Mountain for the experience of a lifetime. Applications for the 2024 Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute will open in December at www.oaiquartz.org.
“[OSAI] gives you a unique opportunity to meet people who you would never meet otherwise, and I think that’s a great thing,” said Cargal.
Scholarships for northeast Oklahoma students attending OSAI were made possible through funding from the Oklahoma State Department of Education, as well as the Albert and Hete Barthelmes Foundation, Albert and Hete Barthelmes Foundation Scholarship Fund, Anne and Henry Zarrow Scholars Fund, Bank of Oklahoma and George and Betty Foundation Scholars Fund, Brattain Scholars Fund, Citgo Scholarship Honoring Steve Berlin, ConocoPhillips, Cresap Family Foundation, David and Molly Boren Scholarship Fund, Edward E. and Helen Turner Bartlett Foundation, George Kaiser Family Foundation, Kathleen Patton Westby Foundation, Koch Industries Scholars Fund, Macklanburg-Hulsey Family Scholars Fund, Mary K. Chapman Foundation, and the Mervin Bovaird Foundation.
Additional program support is provided by the Oklahoma Arts Council, Harris Foundation, OKC Midtown Rotary Club, Inasmuch Foundation, Jerome Westheimer Family Foundation, Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation, and the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation. This project is also supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.
