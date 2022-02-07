Northeastern State University has selected the individuals to be named as 2022 Centurions. Nominations have been received and reviewed, and the newest class will be honored as Centurions.
A Northeastern State University Centurion is an individual whose leadership and commitment, in the course of helping others, has made a significant impact during the university’s history. The honors are given to NSU alumni, faculty, staff, students or any member of the NSU community—whether past or present—who impacted the life of the nominator, the Northeastern community or the public at large. A Centurion can be living or deceased and should embody the legacy and spirit of NSU.
Since selecting 100 individuals as inaugural recipients of the Centurion Award during its Centennial Celebration in 2009, NSU has added up to 10 names to the Centurion list each year.
The newest NSU Centurions include:
William “Bill” Bright (deceased), 1943 alumnus; Bob Ed (deceased) and Jo Ellen Culver, 1956 alumnus and community supporter; Dr. Ebony Johnson, 1999 and 2001 alumna; Dr. Debbie Landry, NSU faculty and staff; Dr. Daniel Savage, NSU faculty; Eldee Starr (Se-hah-yah Noxie) (deceased), 1899 alumna, faculty (Cherokee National Female Seminary); Darrell Sullenger, 1952 alumnus; Dr. Paul Westbrook, NSU faculty and staff; and Richard Zellner (deceased), 1974 and 1980 alumnus, NSU faculty.
For more information, contact Aunika Anderson in the president’s office at 918-444-2000.
