Northeastern State University Admissions and Recruitment will host the Great Plains Association for College Admission Counseling’s Northeast Region College Fair on Oct. 27.
High school students are invited to attend to learn about more than 30 colleges that will be represented. NSU representatives will be at the event, along with other colleges from Oklahoma and neighboring states such as Kansas, Missouri, Texas and Arkansas.
“I saw this as a great opportunity for us to assist not only GPACAC but also the high school students in northeast Oklahoma by allowing them to explore their college choices,” said Dr. Brandon Miller, director of the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, Recruitment & Scholarships at NSU.
The event will take place from 9-11 a.m. in the NSU University Center Ballroom. Registration is not required, however students are recommended to sign up for StriveScan before the event. StriveScan provides students with a unique barcode which colleges at the fair can scan and then send more information to prospective students. To access StriveScan, visit www.StriveFair.com.
Attendees may park in the University Center commuter parking lot located behind the Webb Building or in the Fitness Center commuter parking lot located on Oak Street. School buses may park at Doc Wadley Stadium. Shuttles will run between the stadium and University Center. To access a map of the NSU Tahlequah campus visit https://www.nsuok.edu/CampusMaps/Tahlequah.aspx.
For more information about the event, call 918-444-4675.
