ALVA – Northwestern Oklahoma State University will host two commencement ceremonies on Sunday, Dec. 6, in Percefull Fieldhouse. The 2020 spring and summer graduates will be honored at 1 p.m., and the 2020 fall graduates will be honored at 3:30 p.m.
Dr. Steve Lohmann of Oklahoma City, a 1978 Northwestern graduate and executive vice president and chief academic officer emeritus, will deliver the commencement address.
Lohmann holds a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education, a master’s degree in education with an emphasis on administrative leadership and a doctorate in educational administration. While at Alva High School, Lohmann taught and served as the assistant football coach.
At Northwestern, Lohmann taught and held multiple other staff positions including head football coach, director of the J.R. Holder Wellness Center and dean of student services.
A live stream of the fall commencement can be found at www.YouTube.com/NWOSURangers
Thirty-nine recent graduates will be participating in the 2020 spring and summer ceremony. View a list of all 2020 spring and summer graduates at https://bit.ly/3aPnbFz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.