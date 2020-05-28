Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 73F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.