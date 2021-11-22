Norwood Elementary School has received a $5,000 Classroom Enhancement grant from the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation.
The grant will be used to assist in funding Response to Intervention for All – RTI, which will allow Norwood to provide educational opportunities to expand its students’ horizons.
“Norwood Elementary believes in early literacy intervention, and we are continually seeking ways to improve our Tier 2 and Tier 3 RTI program. Because of COVID-19 and school shutdown, I knew our intervention program would be even more important this year," said Leslie Booth, reading specialist. "Students will now get to participate in even more enjoyable reading experiences using leveled fiction and nonfiction guided reading books, which will help them practice application of the skills they've been learning. The RTI lab and its leveled reading resources will help our school create a learning environment where all kids feel successful."
Keith Fisher, Norwood superintendent, expressed his gratitude.
“We are so pleased to have received this grant and appreciate the support of the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation,” he said.
The Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation was established in 1995 by the late Carolyn Watson, CEO and chairman of Shamrock Bank, to improve the quality of life in rural Oklahoma communities. Since its founding, the Foundation’s Classroom Enhancement Grants have provided rural schools with more than $900,000 to enhance and enrich learning opportunities for students. The programs are administered by the OKC Community Foundation. For more info, visit www.occf.org/ruraloklahoma.
For more information, visit www.occf.org.
