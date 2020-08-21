With Norwood School’s location near the Muskogee county line, its calendar is now aligned with the Fort Gibson Public Schools. Norwood’s first day for the 2020-2021 school year was Aug. 12.
“It’s been a great eight days at Norwood. It has been great to see some smiling faces we haven’t seen in five months,” said Keith Fisher, superintendent. “I was nervous about starting before everybody else. Our board allowed us to do what needed to be done. There has been a lot of planning, and a lot of worry.”
Fisher said the earlier start date, compared to the rest of Cherokee County, has given Norwood students and staff some valuable time to learn how to navigate the virtual programs.
All students have been issued netbooks or tablets. Those in the traditional, on-site program will have one day of the week dedicated to learning the virtual system. This will help keep them on track if the entire school needs to close.
“We’re using Google Classroom, Exact Path and several other different programs,” said Fisher. “We’re kind of excited because we got a new program, GoGuardian, which helps teachers monitor the students’ progress,” said Fisher. “We are very pleased with the virtual program.”
Some Norwood students do not have a way to connect to the internet.
“Lake Region did us a tremendous service in the spring by putting a hot spot in our parking lot,” said Fisher. “We are looking at different companies for hot spots. It’s difficult because one will work in one location, but you go down the road and it won’t.”
Currently, 139 students are enrolled at Norwood and about 39 are doing virtual learning.
“We’re down in enrollment a little – about 13-14 kids. But two families had eight of those students,” said Fisher. “It happens every year; people move or such.”
With some of the students off campus and working online, it gives a little more room in the building for social distancing.
“It’s made it easier,” said Fisher. “We’ve made a second dining area. We’ve made some schedule changes to alleviate interactions. The kids stay in their classrooms, and the teachers are moving. Our student-to-teacher ratio is great.”
Norwood changed some strategies in the spring before the pandemic hit to give the students more time in the classroom, and everyone seems to be adjusting well to those.
“We’re starting earlier. Breakfast is from 7:20 to 7:55 a.m. We release them at 3:05 p.m.; it was 2:55. But that was in the works before the shutdown,” said Fisher.
Fisher said the parents have been good about keeping home any students who may not feel well or who possibly have a fever.
“They’ve been an active part. It’s all of us working together,” he said. “Our main priority is keeping everybody safe. We’re going to take care of our kids.”
While the first days of a new school year always have a few obstacles to overcome, Fisher said this year has started as smoothly as it could have.
“The students have done a great job at trying to stay apart and keep their masks up. Masks haven’t been an issue at our site,” he said.
Facial coverings are required on the buses and in the hallways.
“At the teacher’s discretion, students can drop their masks; not take them off, but lower them,” said Fisher.
He said the personal protective equipment supplied by the state was picked up Wednesday, and masks have been donated by community members and organizations – including Tahlequah First Baptist Church and a former Norwood superintendent.
“There have been so many people willing to help. We truly appreciate that,” said Fisher. “School is the center of this community. The community and parents have been extremely patient.”
The Norwood staffers have been amazing during this time, according to Fisher.
“From my front office staff to the cooks to the bus drivers doing extra work to all the teachers – I’m extremely pleased at how everybody has stepped up,” said Fisher. “And they are proactive. If they see something isn’t working, they get busy making changes. I’m thankful everything has gone pretty smoothly.”
Boys & Girls Club at Norwood will begin Aug. 24. School pictures will be taken at the school on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Virtual students are welcome to come around 10 a.m., and they will be called in one at a time.
Learn more
For information about Norwood School, call 918-478-3092.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.