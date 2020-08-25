Due to multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Norwood School, administration transitioned learning to a total digital format on Tuesday, Aug. 28, and will continue that method until Sept. 8.
Norwood started the 2020-2021 school year on Aug. 12, earlier than any other school in Cherokee County, and was offering virtual and on-site learning options at that time.
“Our Google Classrooms are up and running and everything seems to be doing OK,” said Norwood School Superintendent Keith Fisher. “I do believe the nine days we had traditionally helped students and staff to be better prepared to navigate our distance learning platform.”
Students and staff who had close contact with the positive individuals were notified by phone.
Norwood’s Return to Learn Plan had students organized into educational pod zones, which did not interact with other pod zones. The plan was developed following protocols set by the Oklahoma State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
If students or staff members begin to develop symptoms related to COVID-19, they are encouraged to contact their primary care physician or local health department to schedule a test.
“Our primary goal remains keeping everyone safe. We have continually sanitized our facility and look forward to all affected having a speedy recovery and returning Sept. 8,” said Fisher.
Those with questions or concerns should call Norwood School at 918-478-3092.
