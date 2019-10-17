Norwood School serving key role in community

Norwood School Superintendent Keith Fisher reports enrollment is up this fall, with 151 students. Last January, the school had 113, and the year ended in May with 132 students enrolled.
"I think the community is getting behind the school," Fisher said. "We're offering football for the first time, and we offer more for the students. Playoffs start next Monday for the first-ever football team."
Students are also playing softball this year, said Fisher.
"We have a Gifted and Talented program and field trip coming up next week to Tahlequah to see a Shakespeare show at the Performing Arts Center. Tahlequah Schools invited us," said Fisher.
He said the SWAT team has been active, with new signage up and figuring out ways to help the community be tobacco-free. Linda Medlock leads that program. She's a retired educator who helps out part-time teacher at Norwood.
"It's a great bunch of people out here, whether it be certified staff or support staff – they're all great," Fisher said. "We're doing more with less this year. There's of a lot of people who say, 'We're going to be great.' They're committed here."
Nov. 1 is the Fall Festival, from 6-8 p.m., with activities for the students and community.
"It's like a carnival," Fisher said. "The pie supper starts at 8, and all proceeds go to students' Christmas. We're also partnered with the Norwood Fire Department and we're selling tickets on four food baskets. It's a community effort helping right and left, and showing pride for school and community."
Drawings for the baskets will take place at the festival.
"It's a great partnership," he said. "Every dollar we make goes right back to our kids."
The administration is also excited about progress in many of the students' reading levels.
The Systematic Instruction in Phonological Awareness: Phonics and Sight Words (SIPPS) program was implemented this year by Leslie Booth for students in prekindergarten through second grade. They all use the program daily with 40 minutes of instruction.
"We're starting to see growth with this new program, which evaluates each student, then designs a program for students," Fisher said.
Booth, a reading specialist, is really excited about it.
"Basically it gives students some very systematic and explicit instruction," Booth said. "It is differentiated by age; even kindergarten is separated into three groups."
She's also using the program for intervention for students in grades 3-5 who are not working at the grade level.
"In about a month, we've already seen significant gains in reading progress," Booth said.
Fisher said that as the first quarter is wrapping up, he and the staff feel like they're making progress.
"We're a more well-rounded school academically, socially, and more community focused, because school is important to community and community is important for the school," he said.
