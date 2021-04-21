HULBERT - Norwood School will open pre-enrollment for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students May 4-6, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., on campus, 7966 W. 790 Raod.
Pre-K students must be 4 years old, and kindergartners must be 5 years old by Sept. 1. Parents must must submit: immunization records, a birth certificate, a Social Security number, and, if applicable, a CDIB card.
Classes are all day, and a before- and after-school program is offered.
If a different time to pre-enroll is needed, call Norwood School at 918-478-3092.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.