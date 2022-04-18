Norwood second-grader wins poster contest

Norwood Public School student Relic Foster won first place – kindergarten to second grade – in the 31st annual Oklahoma State Trash Poster Contest, which received 4,635 poster entries this year.
Relic is in second grade and is the son of Joel and April (Disheroon) Foster. His anti-littering artwork will represent the month of May in the 2023 state calendar. He won $300, a T-shirt with his art design, posterboard and laminated copies of his art, state legislative award citation, and special recognition on the House floor and Senate chamber at the State Capitol.
