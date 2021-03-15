Norwood SWAT takes part in Earth Day

The Norwood School Student Wellness Action Team participated in Earth Day and Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action.
The SWAT students cleaned up the Norwood School campus by picking up cigarette butts. According to Earthday.org, cigarette butts are actually the most abundant form of plastic waste in the world, with about 4.5 trillion individual butts polluting our global environment. The students found that there were a lot of cigarette butts outside of the main gate.
This year, Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action falls on April 1, and the focus is to address some of the tactics that the tobacco companies are using to get youth to try tobacco products. According to takedowntobacco.org, they use youth-oriented marketing to make it seem cool; brightly-colored packaging to make it seem fun; and sweet flavors to make it seem harmless – all to hook another generation.
As a reminder, Norwood Public School has a 24/7 tobacco-free policy for it's properties, which includes the parking lot and the area that emcompasses the main gate. For more information on tobacco use prevention, visit okhelpline.com, mylifemyquit.com, or call 800-784-8669 (QUIT NOW).
