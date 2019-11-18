On Nov. 1, the Norwood Student Wellness Action Team set up a booth at Norwood School’s Fall Festival to encourage tobacco users to quit smoking.
The students handed out “Be the First” buttons, Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline Materials, Band Together against Drugs, Band Together against Bullying, and other information about second-hand and third-hand smoke.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 480,000 people die annually due to tobacco-related diseases. For more information or resources on quitting tobacco, call 1-800-QUITNOW or visit okhelpline.com.
