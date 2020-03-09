Norwood SWAT team puts smokeless tobacco on crosshairs

Norwood Public School's Student Wellness Action Team learned about the dangers of using smokeless chewing tobacco by reading the Sean Marsee story in coordination with Through with Chew Week, Feb. 16-22.
Norwood SWAT wants to educate their peers on the dangers of smokeless tobacco use and the importance of tobacco free living.
According to the Truth Initiative, in 2017, 9.2 percent, or approximately 16,000, high school students in Oklahoma used chewing tobacco, snuff or dip on at least one day in the past 30 days.
For more information or resources for quitting tobacco contact the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline at 1-800-QUITNOW or visit okhelpline.com.
Norwood SWAT is a partner of the TSET Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.