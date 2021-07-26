Norwood VFD back on track with med assists

Folks working with the Norwood Volunteer Fire Department are catching up on their number of responses to medical calls after taking a hit due to the pandemic.
Jerry Cooper has been fire chief of NVFD for the past 15 years, and Greg Perryman and Donny Rose are assistant chiefs.
The NVFD became operational and was established in 1980. Kevin Farrow said those interested in volunteering can contact the department directly via Facebook.
"We're always looking [for volunteers], and they can contact us on our Facebook page; we monitor the page on a daily basis," said Farrow.
NVFD responds to an average of 95-plus calls a year, and most of those are for medical assists. Farrow said their number of calls decreased tremendously last year as all rural volunteer fire departments had to accommodate to COVID-19.
"This year has been busier than last year, and the only reason is because COVID-19. They cut a lot of volunteer departments in general for medical calls," said Farrow. "We're starting to pick back up on those a little bit, and we're on track to do 90 and 100 calls this year."
Farrow added that is about a 30 percent increase from last year, and most of their calls are medical and EMS assists.
"It just slowed down for us and we know the EMS services and different patients need us when we're able to get there in our area faster than the EMTs and paramedics," he said. "Not being able to go out on those type of calls, it was putting the residents of our area at a higher risk, but I understand us being there was a higher risk as well."
The department has two stations and eight trucks in its fleet, said Farrow. Volunteers don't have to be certified, as NVFD will gladly train anyone.
Annual events the department puts on are Back-to-School Drive, an annual yard sale, and an Easter Egg Hunt in the community.
Interested parties can call NVFD at 918-478-2022, or send a message on the NVFD Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.