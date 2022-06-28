Not just fireworks; venues plan music, activities for 4th

Fireworks shows aren't the only the main stage performances this Fourth of July.
From river resorts and a marina to a local bar, venues all around the county are celebrating Independence Day with live music and more this upcoming weekend.
In downtown Tahlequah, bar and live music venue Dewain's Place has two music events scheduled for later this week, as General Manager Rachelle Bailey explained.
"We have karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo Friday night and Thru It All playing Saturday at 9 p.m.," said Bailey. "Thru It All is local rock band that packs the house every time they play here. We are very excited to have them back."
As the Dewain's Place Facebook page describes, the DJ Shawn solo event will be a karaoke party to kick off the holiday weekend with singing and dancing.
Several resorts along the Illinois River have events planned around the Fourth of July. On Sunday, Riverbend Floats will host a live performance from the band Knipple with complimentary food from its grilled cheese bar, as posted on the resort's Facebook. This event runs from 2 to 4 p.m. with tickets at $10.
A short float down the river at Falcon Floats, owner and operator Chuck Eastham said the resort is celebrating Independence Day with a free rock concert and firework show on July 2.
"This Saturday night we have Mason Jar Revival and guest on our Falcon Floats stage, 'your little oasis on the river,' and a huge firework show free to the public," said Eastham. "Only costs are for camping and floating."
On Lake Tenkiller, Burnt Cabin Marina in Park Hill has a live music event planned for this weekend. According to the marina's Facebook, the band Bedlam will play Burnt Cabin Marina on July 2, covering songs from classic rock, alternative rock, grunge and country starting at 8 p.m. On July 3, Burnt Cabin will also host a performance from local musicians Katelyn & Jack Myers from 8 to 11 p.m.
Sequoyah State Park has organized several holiday events and activities for the holiday. On a flyer posted to the park's Facebook page, several events are scheduled for the week, including at scavenger hunt at the Three Forks Nature Center at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday and food trucks and activities from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m on Saturday at the Lodge Rec Center. More information about these events can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.
