While April is National Lawn Care Month, front yards – grass or otherwise – require maintenance throughout the year.
Nick Kirk of Kirk Lawn Care said lawn care is a year-round endeavor, and treatments can save people money.
"We start doing treatments in January," said Kirk. "Pre-emergent [treatments] prevent weeds and post-emergents kill existing weeds."
Ninety-five percent of the lawns Kirk's business cares for have Bermuda grass and the rest have Zoysia grass. Both are warm-season grasses, but Kirk said Bermuda is more cost-effective; however, putting in Bermuda sod beneath a tree can present issues.
"Bermuda does not do well in shade," said Kirk. "If you have a lot of weeds, it will choke [the Bermuda] out."
That's why it's important, Kirk said, for lawn owners to keep weed-control programs and fertilization in mind. As for mowing, Kirk advises doing it weekly at the least.
"At peak season, I was doing it every five days," he said. "You're not supposed to take more than 3 inches off or you'll cut into the green and scalp the grass."
While the scorching days of summer have yet to hit Tahlequah, keeping lawns properly watered is important to plant health.
Colin Scarsdale, manager of Pro Lawn and Pest Control, told the Daily Press last summer that adequately watering lawns is a vital step in decreasing stress.
“When we have 100-degree-plus days and the soil temperature gets above 90 degrees, it’s really hard to keep that grass from stressing,” said Scarsdale.
For lawns, he said, individuals should water at least 1 inch to 1-1/2 inches per week. If the grass is getting adequate water, cutting the grass to 2 to 3 inches can help the lawn avoid stress.
But not everyone prefers a grass lawn.
Jessica Wright, Elephant Rock Garden Supply Co-CFO and "plant doctor," said there are many alternative to grass.
"Red vlover in particular is a great ground cover. It's drought-tolerant and good for bees, butterflies, and other nectar-loving creatures," said Wright.
Creeping Thyme is pretty, Wright said, but a lot of people think it's just a weed.
"Moss will work, but it needs a lot of shade," she said. "It's not very heat tolerant and it needs more moisture."
Wright said moss can't take traffic, so having a dog running around, for example, would destroy a moss lawn.
"Clover and microclover is the closest switch [to grass]. It's low to the ground and looks kempt," she said.
In Wright's opinion, grass is soley ornamental and doesn't really help with anything else. She does understand why some people like it, though.
"It depends on how you view your land and lawn," she said. "I think clover is pretty, too."
No matter what growing people's front yards, Wright suggested using Soil Care probiotics, a product that helps with impaction and improving soil quality.
Testing is also a important for lawns.
"Soil tests provide a scientific basis for evaluating available plant nutrients in cropland, pastures, lawns, and gardens," said Jodie Parolini, agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Extension Service, in her recent TDP column. "Soil analyses help farmers, ranchers, and homeowners to make informed decisions when making nutrient application decisions by way of synthetic fertilizers, biosolids, and animal manure."
Soil nutrients vary by location in relation to slope, soil depth, texture, organic matter, and previous management practices, said Parolini, and there is a method to obtaining a good soil sample, which is important for test accuracy. A minimum of 20 cores, or small samples, taken randomly from around the area should provide a good average.
"These cores should be collected in a clean plastic bucket – to avoid metal contamination – and mixed thoroughly by hand," said Parolini. "The sample bag should be filled from the mixture. If the sample is too wet to mix, wait until conditions are drier and then collect samples."
Parolini said the Extension office can process soils and greenhouse medias for agricultural purposes only. The office also lends soil probes upon request for sampling.
"We can provide comprehensive analyses that include available plant macronutrients, secondary nutrients, micronutrients, and salinity. The more in-depth the analysis, the higher the processing fee," she said. "Our routine analysis test includes soil pH, buffer capacity, plant available nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium for $10. In general, allow two weeks for processing time."
