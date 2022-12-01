Not too late for end-of-year tax prep

With only a month left until 2023, the deadline to make certain last-minute tax preparations and write-offs is quickly approaching.
Dr. John Yeutter, a CPA who is also a certified financial planner, said there are a couple of things people can do before the year is up.
“Since the stock market has lost money this year, now might be a good time to take some year-end losses,” said Yeutter. “People can deduct up to $3,000 of capital losses per year; any excess will carry forward.”
If income is low this year, converting some of an IRA to a Roth IRA might be useful, he said.
“The investor will pay taxes at a low rate this year, but all future growth will be exempt from taxes,” said Yeutter.
After the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, many taxpayers can no longer write off their donations to charity. Yeutter, however, has another suggestion.
“While most people will not be able to deduct charitable contributions, anyone over 70-1/2 can make a Qualified Charitable Contribution from their retirement plan to a charity,” he said. “While there is no deduction, the amount transferred to the charity is not included in income.”
Yeutter said all these actions must be taken before year's end.
In a recent press release, the Internal Revenue Service stated now is a good time for taxpayers to consider financial transactions that occurred in 2022 – if they’re taxable and how they should be reported.
Before January, taxpayers should confirm that their employer, bank and other payers have their current mailing address and email address to ensure they receive their year-end financial statements, the IRS press release stated.
These year-end forms typically start arriving by mail or are available online in mid-to-late January. The IRS stated that taxpayers should carefully review each income statement for accuracy and contact the issuer to correct information that needs to be updated.
Jaci Taylor, owner of Northeastern Oklahoma Accounting, also stressed the importance of making sure information is kept up to date.
“Be sure that if you have health insurance through the marketplace, that you update your income for 2023 by the Dec. 15 deadline,” said Taylor. “Failing to do so may result in receiving premium subsidies that may be required to be repaid if your income does not meet certain criteria. You should definitely consult your tax preparer to discuss this issue.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.