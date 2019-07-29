Notable local residents heading back this way

Former Tahlequah residents and college sweethearts Tom and Sally Lewis have been married for 39 years. This year, they celebrated the 40th anniversary of their first date, which was April 27, 1979.
Their early romance led them to take a weekend getaway to the Point of Pines in Cherokee County, and they soon relocated here.
"We love Tahlequah, and we were located at probably one of Tahlequah's most beautiful properties: a private point overlooking the Illinois River Valley on a private bluff that encompasses 12 very rocky acres, filled with pines over 80 years old," said Tom. "I had come to Tahlequah to return to my roots in Eastern Oklahoma."
Tom was raised on a cattle ranch on the Mayes and Rogers County line, deep in Cherokee jurisdictional boundaries.
"I was raised in Cherokee school districts. I was aware of family history from oral traditions from my grandfather, from Moonshiners Road and the Redbird of Vian, Sallisaw and feed stores, of Mayes and Rogers counties, and as an oil land-man who had seen the world," said Tom.
Tom's dad was a gold medal winner in the 1936 Berlin Olympics. He described his father as "a quiet man of notable acclaim," and said he was a "self-made gentleman."
Sally, also Cherokee, was raised in central Tulsa by creative parents; her father was a musician and her mother was an artist and photographer.
Sally studied piano and voice, and attended Northeastern State University. She holds multiple degrees.
"I was there because of Sally and her warm memories of Tahlequah. I was re-enrolled in college. It was a truly awesome experience as a reward for some reason, to me," said Tom. "I was surrounded by profound intellects who taught first-hand in smaller classrooms."
The Lewises lived in Tahlequah for 25 years. Sally was an entrepreneur, owning Rvrmusic, a private piano studio using the Suzuki and Montessori instructional method.
"Sally's was remarkable and profound, as she was a 'first' in her field as a music therapist in Oklahoma special needs. Working with the developmental needs of the famous 'Hissom' institutionalized classmates, she helped those once forgotten to join a remarkable world outside," said Tom.
Hissom Memorial Center was a state-run institution in Sand Springs that was shut down due to reports of neglect, abuse and lack of medical and basic needs.
Tom said he has led a remarkable life as a broadcaster, a journalist, a social worker, and an entrepreneur. He is also a founder of Project O Si Yo, which is the Tahlequah Men's Shelter.
"We had the honor to join with others in Tahlequah and to address maybe the most profound need I had identified early in life: to feed the hungry, to provide shelter to those without, and to offer services to those who need," he said. "That was our belief and our service to Tahlequah."
Due to the deaths of Tom's mother and uncle, the Lewises moved to the family cabin, which is at 8,870 feet of elevation in the San Isabel National Forest in Colorado. They have been living in Cuchara, Colorado.
"I came for the Affordable Care Act, access to important top-shelf medicines and health care. I survive today only because of this," said Tom.
"My wife joined me when we realized this level of health care is fundamental to my survival."
Their lives today are ones of peace and tranquility, according to Tom.
"Our winters may be long, yet I still practice my service to the greater community. As a social worker, I realized how thin a grasp so many have on the events, actions and repercussions of forces not entirely out of the control of an informed individual," said Tom. "I share my experiences, my lessons and my thoughts on Facebook, and other means of contact - including my hometown newspaper, the Tahlequah Daily Press."
Currently, the Lewises are working on getting a home in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
"We'll be pleased to be so much closer to friends, family and our loved ones in Tahlequah and Oklahoma," said Tom.
