With the COVID-19 outbreak throwing a wrench into the works for the entire state, voting in the June 30 primaries will look a little different this year - and for some, it may be complicated.
Monday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court issued a ruling that absentee ballots do not need to be notarized after the League of Women Voters sued the State Election Board to make casting ballots by mail easier. However, just two days after the ruling, the House of Representatives passed a bill imposing new restrictions.
While Oklahoma remains under a state of emergency due to COVID-19, those who would like to submit absentee ballots must include a photocopy of their voter registration cards or photo identification. According to the bill, absentee voters will be required to have their ballots notarized after Gov. Kevin Stitt's emergency declaration is over.
Republicans have touted the legislation as a way to secure the integrity of Oklahoma's elections.
"Oklahomans have said they want elections secure and free from fraud," said State Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City, who authored the bill. "This legislation provides election integrity and protects public safety and public health during this time when people are still concerned about the spread of COVID-19."
The measure passed 74-26. House Democrats have come out against the bill, saying it creates new barriers for people to mail in ballots. State Rep. Jason Dunnington, D-Oklahoma City, was among those voting against the legislation.
"Within hours of Oklahomans gaining easier access to vote by mail, some of the most powerful members of our Legislature started taking it back," said Dunnington. "The Oklahoma Supreme Court rightly affirmed we do not need a notary requirement for voting by mail. The next day, Republican leaders scheduled a vote to make sure that decision was undone. Adding insult to injury, they added another unnecessary burden: requiring a photocopy of an ID."
The measure must head back to the Senate, where it is expected to pass. State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, who voted against the measure, said the Senate just needs to accept the House's amendments and move on. If they don't accept them, he said, it could be more difficult for it to become law, although he doesn't expect that to happen.
Meredith said he received a flurry of emails over the past couple of days asking him to vote "no."
"Unfortunately, not everyone is going to have access to a printer, especially during these times where you're not getting out and being in contact with people," he said. "That was the main purpose of the whole deal, to keep people from being in contact. Now you're going to be forcing them to either go to the polls, or have someone come to your house and do a notary, or figure out a way to get out of your house and get your voter ID printed."
But the bill has not become law, yet, which is likely why Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said she hasn't been given anything official from the State Election Board yet. She does expect a "huge" number of people to vote absentee by mail.
"We're still on standby as to what we're going to do," she said. "I know the ruling said that we can't include anything with notary in it, so all of our packets and stuff, we're pulling those, but I haven't been given any official declaration from the State Election Board yet."
As concerns of spreading the coronavirus have been nationwide, there has been some doubt about whether polling places will be able to find volunteers. Rozell does not expect that to be a challenge in Cherokee County, though.
"The ones I've talked to have been ready to go," she said. "We're always looking for election officials, but I don't think we'll have any trouble getting the ones that we have out there. Precautions will be taken, PPE will be sent and things will be sterilized."
It is not too late for people to register for the June 30 election, as the cutoff date is June 5.
The number of registered voters in Cherokee County has increased since October 2019, when there were 23,784. As of May 5, there were a total of 24,380 registered voters, 12,190 of whom are registered Democrats and 8,470 Republicans. There are also 165 registered Libertarians and 3,555 independents.
For more information about the June 30 election, call the Cherokee County Election Board at 918-456-2261.
