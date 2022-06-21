Noted author visits Grand View School

Award-winning author Traci Sorell recently visited summer school attendees at Grand View School, introducing her newest book, "Classified: The Secret Career of Mary Golda Ross."
The story centers on the trailblazing life and career of the first Native American woman engineer in the United States. Mary Golda Ross is a noted Cherokee raised and educated in Tahlequah.
Reading excerpts from the book, Sorell told about Ross's life as an engineer and designer of classified aircraft and spacecraft, and being a mentor for Native Americans and young women interested in engineering.
Sorell is a two-time Sibert Medal and Orbis Pictus honoree for her nonfiction work, and her first five books have received awards from the American Indian Library Association.
During her visit to Grand View, Sorell talked about those books including: "Pow-Wow Day," "At The Mountain's Base," "Indian No More," "We Are Grateful," and "We Are Still Here." She also shared her life story, growing up as a Cherokee Nation citizen and her inspiration for writing her Cherokee-centered children's books.
All summer school attendees took home a book written by Sorell.
"We are so thankful she could join us and share her story with our students," said Grand View Library Assistant Madison Dunn.
For more information about Traci Sorell, visit https://www.tracisorell.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.