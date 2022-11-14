NOWHERE TO STAY: City officials continue battling problems with vagrancy, homelessness

Tahlequah city officials have been expressing frustration over a problem with vagrants, rather than people who are temporarily homeless, and they say a resolution won't happen overnight.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King and his officers see a side of the issue from a different perspective than the public. While locals are calling in to report people passed out at the gazebo in Norris Park, officers are the ones trying to figure out who the people are, and what’s going on with them.
“The cost that the citizens are spending on vagrancy right now, I would estimate we are spending – just at the police department – six to eight man-hours a day on vagrancy-related calls for service,” King said.
He said that’s about eight hours a day, which is keeping officers from other calls for service, patrolling neighborhoods for burglaries, working traffic enforcement, and more. And TPD isn’t the only department dealing with the issue.
“The man-hours the city of Tahlequah is putting toward vacancy each week, it’s not just in the police department. It’s Parks and Recreation, it’s code enforcement, it’s the fire department, now that we’re having fires break out,” he said.
Firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday, Nov. 1, where the old Tahlequah Motor Lodge used to be. The building had no electricity and was boarded up at the time of the blaze. Fire officials determined the flames erupted in a room where a window was busted out and “vagrants had been staying.”
As fire crews were working in that area, a second fire was started at JC’s across the street. Fire Chief Casey Baker said vagrants had built a fire in a culvert area, and his crew was able to extinguish the flames before the structure was damaged.
Mayor Sue Catron has expressed concerns about vagrants who are trying to keep warm, going into the winter months. She said there isn’t much difference between a vagrant and a person experiencing homelessness, when it comes to attempts to stay warm.
“The destruction of property is terrible. But then, the question that can't be easily answered is whether the fires would have happened at all if we had been able to provide shelter," Catron said. "These individuals don't set fires for the ambiance. Much of the destruction in the winter, including tearing boards off privacy fences and invasion of personal property, is tied to a need to stay warm."
King said that while shelter may be answer for some, it’s not a solution for all vagrants.
“If you have someone who is refusing to stop using a substance that makes them intoxicated, in the end, shelter or not, we have to have rules to be able to stay in that shelter,” he said.
Most shelters won’t accept people who are intoxicated or causing a disturbance. King said a shelter would assist some, but it wouldn’t alleviate the problem.
“Once again, we have a select few vagrants in Tahlequah who aren’t going to be at the shelter, or might try to go to the shelter and get kicked out, because they cause a problem and they’re going to be back out on the streets,” he said.
David Rogers, owner of Paceline Cyclery, has called King on several occasions after seeing groups of people asleep under the pavilion at Norris Park. He said the police chief is facing a “doubled-edged sword” when it comes to combating the vacancy issue, and he understands there’s no easy fix.
“There’s really not a solution, and I do have a heart and I understand, but even with how the world has changed in the past two to three years with COVID and inflation, it’s only going to get worse,” he said.
Rogers would like to see some sort of work program in place for those who have fallen on hard times.
What’s next
The second part in this series which will include more from Catron, King, and Rogers will be in the Thursday, Nov. 17 edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.