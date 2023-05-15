The exact number of homeless people in Tahlequah is unknown, but the impact is evident.
“The [number] fluctuates, because people come into town, and they are homeless, and they just disappear,” said Ed Blanchard, case manager of the Tahlequah Day Center on Keetoowah Street. “And every once in a while, one will resurface, and they will tell me [they are] doing good now.”
Some people who are “unhoused,” a new term being used in place of homeless, can be seen camping behind Lowe’s, Tahlequah Lumber Co. and Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. The city installed a fence around the area underneath the Fourth Street bridge because campers left debris and drug paraphernalia.
The effect on the city resources is measured in man-hours, according to Brian Speake, recreation superintendent for Tahlequah. Due to a perceived safety issue, Speake sends out two employees to do the clean-up work once done by one person.
“There have been incidents on the walking trails and in the parks in which people have felt or been threatened,” said Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King. “While there have been incidents ... you can drive along the trail daily and see people walking or visiting in the parks who are not being confronted.”
Substance abuse was the first answer from support staff to the question of what creates a community of homeless. The loss of jobs due to illness or layoffs, combined with a lack of a support system from family, creates a catastrophic need that is difficult for the homeless person to fill. Domestic abuse victims who are kicked out of their homes or who have left due to unsafe conditions, result in families being displaced. The high cost of housing, food, and utilities is a fourth reason.
Spanky Thompson, a Keetoowah tribal member who is homeless, ended up in his predicament due to a serious car crash that injured his spine and neck. His efforts to secure a home have not been successful, so far. To qualify for housing, he needs one more stream of income, and when he is employed, he makes too much money to qualify for the housing programs.
“[I’ve been on the streets] since my injuries about seven years ago – on and off, staying at people’s houses,” said Thompson. “Many times [I’ve slept outside], if it ain’t cold and snowing. Yeah, it hurts my spine, but you do what you have to do. You can’t be a bother to other people. Some days are bad, like last night [because of the rain].”
The last time Blanchard did a census, about 26% of approximately 300 of the day center’s visitors were homeless. The rest suffer from food insecurity.
“[People] look at the homeless situation like it’s a cookie-cutter problem, but every individual has their own story,” said Blanchard. “There is no cookie-cutter answer, and there’s no cookie-cutter problem.”
Many area organizations are working hard to create and maintain an infrastructure for people needing a place to sleep, food, and help with addiction and mental health.
Jeff Thorne, president of Step Up Tahlequah Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to reducing homelessness and trauma for children, compiled a list of services offered in the Tahlequah area. Thorne is a retired principal from Tahlequah High School. The organization, of which Thorne is president, is working on a plan for a housing community for families.
Yet Gov. Kevin Stitt, in a press conference in early April, said he didn’t think building houses and giving people “free stuff” is the answer. Stitt went on to say he did support investing in mental health programs and job training in the state. He announced the 20-year-old statewide council on homelessness – comprised of mostly volunteers – would be dissolved, stating if the goals had not been met after all these years, then Oklahoma has a long way to go.
Some people are unaware of all the services and offerings available. When Blanchard meets someone on the street, he encourages that person to go to the day center. Aside from meals and assistance with finding help for individual situations, showers are also available.
“Most people, they’ve no clue we are here,” said Blanchard. “They are staggering around trying to figure out how to take care of themselves and someone will tell them, ‘Hey, you should go to the day center.’”
At the day center, Blanchard and a host of volunteers prepare hot meals and sack lunches. Anyone can come by and enjoy the food or grab a bag of sandwiches on their way to work. Money is tight for many families and seniors, and a lunch saves money for those on stretched budgets.
“We have all kinds of folks stop in to eat, like dentists,” said Blanchard. “These folks form relationships and allow for the exchange of information. Because it’s relationships that are going to help people out of this situation.”
Blanchard believes a large part of the homeless situation could be eliminated if drug and alcohol abuse were addressed with another dedicated facility. He estimates about a third of the homeless situation is due to substance abuse. This would be a good addition to programs like The Peaceful Warrior’s Way and Addiction Resource Center.
But some homeless people find themselves lumped in with this group when it isn’t true.
“I’ve passed all my drug tests. I get tested a lot because I have to, with my doctors,” said Thompson. “I’ve got proof.”
The second thing Blanchard believes would help is a payee system. This entails a person’s being assigned to help those who are high functioning, but have problems maintaining their finances. The loss of personal identification through theft of personal belongings keeps many from being able to find work and housing.
Knowing the cause of homelessness is a start, experts agree, and they wonder what it take to alleviate the seemingly insurmountable issues of the homeless population.
What’s next
The second of a three-part series detailing efforts underway to alleviate homelessness, many already in place, and planned programs and developments.
