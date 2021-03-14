FAIRFAX, Virginia - On March 1, the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission approved a resolution in recognition of the National Rifle Association of America's free online hunter education course that has resulted in the collection of more than $191,000 in federal aid match by the state.
These match funds can be used by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission in applying for Pittman-Robertson grants that will directly result in $764,000 going back to the department for fish and wildlife management.
"Thanks to our partnership with the NRA, over 20,000 Oklahoma sportsmen and sportswomen have taken the free hunter education course provided by the NRA," said Lance Meek, communication and education senior specialist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Designed and provided by the organization that built the first-ever hunter education program in the United States in 1949, the NRA Hunter Education online course offers a fresh and fully comprehensive approach to hunter education. The 15-chapter, online sequence features attention-grabbing videos, eye-catching graphics and diagrams, interactive modules, audio recordings, and dozens of action photos presented in appealing, easy-to-access components that provide the best method for teaching future hunters lessons they will remember for the rest of their lives.
To take the NRA Hunter Education online course or learn more, visit NRAHE.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.