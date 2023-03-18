Northeastern State University College of Liberal Arts, Center for Women's Studies, and the American Association of University Women will present a Woman to Woman panel discussion on women's health and self-care on Saturday, March 25, at the Branscum Alumni Center at 812 N. Cedar Ave., from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The event will be free and open to the public. Students are encouraged to attend and learn about women's self-care.
Guest speakers for the event include Jean Havens, Deana Frank, Sara Dunlap, Nancy James, and Deanna Wright, APRN-CNP. They will be discussing the importance of yoga, foods and nutrition, the benefits of massages, sound baths, and women's heart health.
AAUW was founded in 1881. Its members have worked to uphold AAUW's mission to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. The Tahlequah branch of AAUW was founded in 1938 and is open to current college students or anyone with an associate or higher degree from a regionally-accredited institution. Each year AAUW-Tahlequah awards a deserving NSU graduate woman a $1,000 scholarship. For information contact Dr. Suzanne Farmer at farmer07@nsuok.edu, Dr. Sara Brown at browns@nsuok.edu, or Aletha Rodgers at rodger04@nsuok.edu.
