Northeastern State University is now inviting nominations of individuals who exemplify the spirit and legacy of NSU for its 2020 Centurion recipients.
The 2020 honorees will join more than 200 distinguished individuals who have received this honor. Since selecting 100 individuals as inaugural recipients of the Centurion Award during its Centennial Celebration in 2009, NSU has added up to 10 names to the Centurion list each year.
The Centurion honor is awarded annually to members of the NSU family – alumni, faculty, staff and students – who impacted the life of the nominator, the NSU community, or the public at-large.
All are eligible for consideration, including educators, administrators, staff, coaches, entrepreneurs, athletes, civic leaders, civil servants, entertainers, and alumni. The nomination period began Nov. 1 and closes Dec. 2.
Previously honored Centurions include former Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation Bill John Baker, country music singer Carrie Underwood, former NSU athletic director Dr. Jack Dobbins, and entrepreneur Jeff Reasor.
The 2020 Centurions will be announced early next year with a celebratory luncheon to be held in their honor on March 6, 2020.
To nominate a potential Centurion, go to www.nsuok.edu/centurion. Nominations can also be mailed to: Northeastern State University, Attention: Jennifer Nichols, 601 N. Grand, Tahlequah, OK 74464; or faxed to 918-458-2015.
For questions, call 918-444-2000.
