OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants announced its Educational Foundation selected an accounting student from Northeastern State University to receive a scholarship.
Katie Hinkle, who is working on her master’s degree at the NSU Broken Arrow campus, was one of 42 students across Oklahoma chosen to receive scholarships.
The OSCPA Educational Foundation is the organization’s 501(c)(3) to aid, develop and advance education and research relating to the study, teaching and practice of accountancy and related fields by promoting high standards of educational achievement.
To learn more or to donate, visit www.oscpa.com/about/educational-foundation.
With more than 6,500 members in public practice, industry, government and education, the OSCPA is Oklahoma’s only statewide professional association of CPAs. Since 1918, the organization has continued to provide professional education, conduct quality reviews and promote and maintain high standards of integrity and competence within the accounting profession.
Visit www.oscpa.com for information about joining the OSCPA, or www.KnowWhatCounts.org for a free CPA referral and 30-minute consultation.
