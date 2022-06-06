NSU adding new bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering

Northeastern State University is preparing to roll out a new bachelor’s degree program in mechanical engineering to help meet Oklahoma’s workforce challenges.
NSU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Debbie Landry said there is a growing demand for mechanical engineers to help the state fill in-demand jobs. She added the occupation plays a role in nearly every aspect of modern life and has been identified by Oklahoma Works, the state’s workforce development initiative housed in the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development, as a critical occupation.
According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, employment for mechanical engineers is projected to grow across Oklahoma by 6.2% and to grow in the Tulsa metropolitan area by 7.11% between 2018 and 2028.
Landry said the university plans to welcome the first cohort of mechanical engineering majors at NSU this fall, adding the institution has already begun the enrollment process.
“Students can expect a quality, well-developed curriculum that will be rigorous yet rewarding,” Landry said.
Dean of the Gregg Wadley College of Science & Health Professions Dr. Pamela Hathorn said the degree will be housed in the College of Science & Health Professions and will be offered at both the Tahlequah and Broken Arrow campuses. The university will also hire additional faculty and lab personnel as part of adding the new degree.
Hathorn said adding a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering degree has been a work in progress for many years. She said when the university developed its applied physics degree this was the beginning of eventually building out to offering an engineering degree. Landry said some current NSU applied physics majors are even considering changing majors.
In addition, Landry said to better meet the demand university officials are expanding its transfer partnership with Tulsa Community College to include a pathway for students currently earning an associate degree in engineering or mechanical engineering to seamlessly transfer to complete a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at NSU.
NSU will also explore offering similar pathways for students at other nearby two-year institutions such as Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and Carl Albert State College completing physics, pre-engineering or other appropriate associate degree programs.
To learn more about the degree offerings in the College of Science & Health Professions visit https://academics.nsuok.edu/sciencehealth/default.aspx.
