Veterans Day is a time for recognizing and thanking those in America who have served in any branch of the military. Some do this by treating them to a meal, others simply by letting them know how much their sacrifice means to them.
The faculty, students and staff at Northeastern State University have their own ways of honoring veterans for their service.
The Northeastern Activities Board is compiled by a group of students who arrange and hold many different events for students to enjoy. Some events held are for more than just fun, though. This Veterans Day, the team at NAB will be holding a crafts night where students can make thank-you cards for veterans in the area.
Patrick Gormley, NAB chairman, thinks it is very important to remind those who have served that it was not in vain. Gormley himself served in the Marines prior to attending NSU.
"I think it's important to honor veterans because they have essentially sacrificed at least four years of their lives in service to their country," said Gormley. "Speaking from experience, I think it's important to recognize our veterans, because while they don't do it for the acknowledgement, it still means a lot to them to feel appreciated for what they have done."
Due to COVID-19, many events NAB hosts throughout the year have had to be altered and some new things tried. According to Brenna Barrick, NAB small and cultural events chair, this event is new, and she is proud to be directing it.
"I will be hosting an opportunity for students to make a simple card for a veteran," said Barrick. "This event has not been held before by NAB and is entirely new. With COVID-19 disrupting everyday life, NAB asks that anyone who makes a Veterans Day card give it to someone of their own accord, since most places will not accept outside gifts at the moment."
Along with events such as this, a ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Veterans Day in the University Center basement. Deborah Landry, vice president of student affairs, said NSU is honored to have a rich history of veterans.
"NSU has a rich history of celebrating veterans in a variety of ways, to include concerts, speakers, parades, and banquets," said Landry. "We have had a Veterans Day event on campus the past three years to highlight our new Veteran Centers, and have participated in a variety of other campus and community veterans' events over the past several years."
The event will feature pre-recorded music, speakers such as NSU President Steve Turner, and an update on the veterans memorial statue. An RSVP is not required to attend the event in person, but safety protocols will be followed, which include mask requirements and social distancing.
NAB's Veterans Day eventwill take place on Nov. 11, but the time and place have yet to be determined. For more information, email Barrick at Barric01@nsuok.edu.
