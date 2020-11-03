The Tahlequah City Council is expected to vote during a special mid-month meeting Nov. 12 on amending or extending the local face covering ordinance, which was set to expire Nov. 30.
Mayor Sue Catron discussed the proposal during a Nov. 2 meeting. Data was also provided from both city task force teams on surging COVID-19 numbers.
“If you will recall when we put the mask mandate into place, it does have a sunset clause in it,” Catron said. “It says the ordinance will expire ... Nov. 30, 2020."
She said that the status of the citywide ordinance also hinges on expiration of all COVID-19 emergency declarations issued by the governor of the state of Oklahoma and the president of the United States, or repeal modification or extension by the city council through a subsequent ordinance.
Catron said the change would not only allow an extension, but it would give city councilors more flexibility to remove the mandate before it automatically rolls off on the specific date of Nov. 30.
“[That would be] when it is safest and when the council is convinced it is time to remove that mandate,” Catron said.
Early Tuesday morning, Ward 2 Councilor Dower Combs addressed the issue on his Facebook page, and said he doesn't oppose wearing masks. However, he expressed his frustration with that fact that some who voted for the mandate aren’t even following the regulation themselves. Combs, who said he is also concerned with individual rights, encouraged members of the public to voice concerns and opinions to their respective councilors.
“The mandate and the hypocrisy is the problem, and doing away with sunset clause – council members forcing a mandate on the city that doesn’t have a sunset clause when they themselves don’t even follow it,” he said.
Other councilors, along with task force members, voiced concerns during the meeting about rising pandemic numbers
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long said the Crisis Task Force team continues to meet the first and third Monday of each month.
“From the health perspective, both hospitals continue to test, with Cherokee Nation testing over 38,000 and Northeastern Health System testing well over 5,200,” said Long. “Both health systems have resources and capacity that is needed. Per the Cherokee Nation COVID information portal, Delaware, Adair, Sequoyah, and Muskogee counties are all at red status. However, Cherokee, Mayes and Wagoner counties remain at orange status at this time.”
Long said NHS officials expressed their gratitude in having CN as a health care partner.
“As a community, it was discussed that our responsibility as residents is to show our support for our local health care workers by doing everything within our power to stay safe within our households, thereby, helping our health care workers with reduced transmission levels," Long said. "Any supplementary efforts made by individuals or businesses within the community to show support will continue to be welcomed and appreciated.”
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff, head of the Economy Recovery Task Force team, said he wanted to keep from beating a dead horse.
“As of last Thursday, we had a 141 active cases in the city and 181 active cases within Cherokee County,” Ratliff said. “The one the thing as far as the Economic Recover Task Force that we are concerned about, is with projection models of the death toll potentially reaching 400,000 by the end of the year. As what point do we scale things back? As what point do we look at scaling things back, as far as not necessarily the complete shutdown, but just potentially scaling down?”
Ratliff said that in the past, team members looked at the number of positive cases and hospital capacity, and not necessarily just NHS and W.W. Hastings.
“[We look at] whether they have the availability and the bed space to take those folks who need further care than what they’re able to receive here at both Hastings and NHS,” Ratliff said. “That really becomes the question. At what point are they going to be so overwhelmed that we really have to try and take measures here?”
Ratliff said a large spike in numbers is expected at the beginning of December.
“Not that we are in the projection business, but based upon what we’re seeing, these family gatherings are the super-spreaders, so to speak,” Ratliff said.
