Recent promotions have resulted in new faces in the top three positions of the Law Enforcement Division of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Capt. Marni Loftis has assumed the duties of operations manager and training coordinator in the Law Enforcement Division. Loftis is the first female game warden in the department’s 110-year history to advance to the rank of captain. After serving 16 years based in Washington, Craig, and Delaware counties, she is now stationed at the department’s Oklahoma City headquarters.
She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in fish and wildlife management from Northeastern State University, then became the second woman ever hired as a state game warden. Later she earned a graduate certificate in wildlife management from Oregon State University.
Game Warden Nathan Erdman has been promoted to chief of the Law Enforcement Division. Erdman previously served as assistant chief of the division since 2016.
Game Warden Wade Farrar was promoted to assistant chief. Previously a captain serving as District 5 chief, Farrar is now working out of the department headquarters in Oklahoma City.
Game Warden Mark Reichenberger has become chief of District 8 in the Law Enforcement Division.
The Law Enforcement Division is responsible for upholding the laws and regulations that protect Oklahoma's wildlife resources. Game wardens are public servants sworn to protect wildlife and the public's interests in the outdoors. These certified peace officers have statewide jurisdiction to act on any law violation. They check licenses and bag limits of hunters and anglers. Oftentimes wardens may have to wait, day or night, for long periods in concealed locations to nab the poachers who are stealing fish and game.
