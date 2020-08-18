The Northeastern State University Alumni Association Board of Directors have selected the 2020 honorees for Distinguished Alumni and Outstanding Young Alumni to be honored during homecoming.
Cara Clark, Eric Proctor, Kim Teehee, Lance Turlington and Jon Harrison, the 2020 honorees, will be recognized this fall through a series of special webcasts. Given the MIAA Conference’s announcement about the suspension of fall sport competitions, the traditional homecoming ceremonies at which alumni honorees are celebrated have been put on hold. Details about virtual recognition occasions will be released in the coming weeks.
The NSU Alumni Association awards are presented annually to NSU alumni who, through personal achievement and service, have brought honor and distinction to both themselves and the University. Outstanding Young Alumni has the distinction of having graduated from NSU in the past 20 years and the Presidents’ Award for Community Service is awarded jointly by the NSU and Alumni Association presidents.
Distinguished Alumna Teehee is the Cherokee Nation’s first congressional delegate and a former White House staffer. She has served her country and tribe at the highest levels for the last 20 years, including serving in former President Obama’s administration as the first senior policy advisor for Native American Affairs. Teehee has been honored with many awards including Time Magazine’s Top 16 Equality Activists (2020), Pinnacle Woman of the Year (2018) and the Journal Record Woman of the Year (2018). Teehee graduated in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science.
Distinguished Alumnus Turlington currently serves as a colonel and staff judge advocate for the U.S. Army Recruiting Command in Fort Knox, Kentucky. He has served in four overseas deployments (Bosnia, broader Middle East and twice to Iraq). Turlington has been recognized by the Department of Defense with two Bronze Stars, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, five Meritorious Service Medals, and over 20 other medals, badges and ribbons for distinguished military service. He graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor of Arts in social studies education.
Outstanding Young Alumna Clark is an author and a clinical nutritionist specializing in weight loss, diabetes, prenatal, postpartum and sports nutrition through her company, Cara Clark Nutrition. She works with Olympic athletes and top NBA and MLB prospects. Clark’s expertise has been featured in People, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living and more. Clark co-authored and contributed to books by Christina Anstead (from HGTV’s "Flip or Flop") and fellow NSU alumna Carrie Underwood. She graduated in 2006 with a Bachelor of Arts in broadcast journalism.
Outstanding Young Alumnus Proctor is a banker at First Oklahoma Bank and a former legislator in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. At the age of 24 and while serving as a high school history teacher, Proctor defeated a 10-year incumbent and served six terms (five unopposed) in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. He served as the assistant democratic leader from 2013 to 2018, as a ranking member of the Appropriations and Budget committee from 2016-2018, and as the chairman of Eastern Oklahoma Honor flights Inc. from 2010-2016. Proctor has been honored with awards including Oklahoma Public Employees Association Legislator of the Year (2011) and Tulsa’s 40 Under 40 (2013). He graduated in 2003 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and went on to graduate summa cum laude from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in public administration and from Stonier Graduate School of Banking.
Presidents’ Award for Community Service went to Harrison, who currently serves as a brigadier general and director of Joint Staff in the Oklahoma National Guard. Prior to commissioning, he served four years as an enlisted member of the Oklahoma National Guard. Harrison has been deployed twice in support of Multi-National Force-Iraq and Operation Provide Comfort in Iraq. Harrison has received many awards including the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War of Terrorism Service Medal and the Humanitarian Service Medal. He graduated in 1988 with a degree in accounting.
For more information, contact NSU director of Alumni Services Daniel Johnson at johnso89@nsuok.edu or 918-444-4211.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.