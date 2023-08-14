The Northeastern State University Alumni Association Board of Directors has announced the 2023 alumni honorees to be recognized during this year’s homecoming celebration, which will take place Sept. 24-30.
This year’s theme is “Welcome Back to Green Country” and celebrates the memories made by alumni and those that are currently being made by NSU students today.
This year’s honorees are Distinguished Alumna Sara Hill ‘00, Distinguished Alumnus Loren Montgomery ‘00, Outstanding Young Alumnus Stephen Highers ‘05, and Outstanding Young Alumnus Brandon Robbins ‘06.
Sara Hill graduated from NSU with a bachelor’s degree in public administration in 2000. She has served as attorney general for the Cherokee Nation since 2019 and was previously the Cherokee Nation Secretary of Natural Resources.
Hill has successfully represented the Cherokee Nation in various courts, working tirelessly to improve the lives of tribal citizens. She doubled the size of the Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s Office and established a new criminal division that handles all criminal and juvenile delinquent cases that arise on the Cherokee Nation reservation under the jurisdiction of the Nation.
Hill has received many accolades throughout her career, including honors from Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa, and was also named one of The Journal Record’s 50 Women Making a Difference.
Following his own successful football career at NSU, Loren Montgomery worked for 10 seasons in a number of coaching roles for the Jenks Trojans football team, which included working under legendary coach and 2017 NSU Distinguished Alumnus, the late Allan Trimble. He serves as head football coach for the Bixby Spartans, where he has led the team to multiple state championships.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in special education from NSU in 2000 and went on to earn his master’s degree in teaching in learning leadership from Oklahoma State University.
Montgomery has been recognized by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, the Daily Oklahoman and has been named a Tulsa World Coach of the Year.
A 2005 NSU public relations graduate, Stephen Highers is one of less than 1,200 certified economic developers in the world. Under his direction, the Cherokee Nation Economic Development Trust Authority assisted over 425 community based small businesses, creating approximately 1,800 community-based jobs.
Highers has worked on behalf of the community and region in a number of capacities including as chair of the Neighbors Building Neighbors Board of Directors, chair for the Tahlequah Hospital Authority, and a third term as Tahlequah City councilor for Ward 3.
A life member of the NSU Alumni Association, Highers served on the association’s board of directors for 14 years, including as president in 2013 and 2014, providing leadership in membership growth, alumni engagement and board governance policies.
Brandon Robbins graduated from NSU with a bachelor’s degree in safety management in 2006.
With his expertise, Robbins assisted the Ross Group in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring no project was shut down, while also spearheading all efforts to ensure personnel were protected and safe.
He is a former president and vice president for the Tulsa Chapter of the American Society of Safety Professionals as well as a board member for the Oklahoma Safety Council.
Robbins’ dedication to NSU has continued through serving on the College of Business and Technology Advisory Board and the Environmental, Health, and Safety Management Advisory Board, as well as mentoring students to ensure success in their careers after graduation.
Robbins has been recognized for his work as one of Oklahoma Magazine’s 40 Under 40, a National Safety Council Rising Star and was selected as a Tulsa ASSP Chapter Safety Professional of the Year.
The 2023 NSU Alumni Association honorees will be recognized during this year’s homecoming celebration. The honorees will be formally honored on Sept. 29 at the Alumni Association Honors Reception.
For more information about this year’s homecoming celebration, visit nsualumni.com/homecoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.