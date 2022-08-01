The Northeastern State University Alumni Association Board of Directors have selected the 2022 alumni honorees to be recognized during this year's homecoming celebrations.
This year's honorees are Distinguished Alumna Danna Fowble, Distinguished Alumnus Mark Herrin, and Outstanding Young Alumnus Trae Ratliff.
Fowble graduated from NSU with a bachelor's degree in hospitality and tourism management in 1987. She is the owner of Solutions 501 Association Management Company, which focuses on management and consulting of not-for-profit organizations. In this role she led the Oklahoma Psychological Association efforts to secure the 2021 Federal Advocacy Award from the American Psychological Association.
She also serves as a board member on the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association and National Electronic Security Alliances.
Fowble is also an advocate as she took a lead role in getting the Parity in Practice bill passed. The bill ensures equal coverage for mental health and substance abuse disorders.
Throughout her professional career, Fowble has received a number of accolades including the George Nigh Association Executive of the Year by the Oklahoma Society of Association Executives in 2017. The Oklahoma Society of Association Executives also named her Professional of the Year in 2007. She was also listed as one of the Top 10 Professionals to Watch by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives in 2011.
Herrin graduated from NSU with bachelor's degrees in health and physical education and biology in 1981. He also earned a master's in secondary education from NSU in 1983. He currently works as the state director for the Oklahoma Fellowship of Christian Athletes after a long career as a coach and administrator.
Throughout his coaching career, he was the head volleyball coach at Collinsville High School from 1985-1990. He led his team to a state championship, was named State Coach of the Year twice, and an All-State Coach.
He would move on to be the head volleyball coach at the University of Central Oklahoma from 1990-2002. As the UCO coach, he led his team to its first ever NCAA Division II national tournament appearance in 1994.
The team would make their second NCAA appearance in 2002 under his tutelage. The Bronchos also won the Lone Star Conference championship and made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division II national tournament.
For his coaching contribution, Herrin was inducted into the Collinsville High School Hall of Fame, the UCO Athletic Hall of Fame, and the Endeavor Games Hall of Fame. He was also a National Coach of the Year finalist.
Ratliff graduated from NSU with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 2003. The Tahlequah native works as a Shelter Insurance agent and is an active member of the community.
Ratliff currently serves as the representative for Ward 4 on the Tahlequah City Council. He is also the founder and president of the Tahlequah Sports League and is a board member of the Northeastern Health System Foundation. Ratliff has also served as chair of the Economic Recovery Task Force during the COVID-19 pandemic and is a past president of the Tahlequah Main Street Association.
For his service to the community he was named a Chamber of Commerce Horizon Award recipient and Tahlequah Elks Lodge Citizen of the Year.
The 2022 alumni honorees will be recognized during this year's homecoming celebrations taking place Sept. 18-24. The honorees will be formally recognized on Sept. 23, at the Alumni Association Honors Reception.
