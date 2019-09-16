The Northeastern State University Alumni Association Board of Directors have selected the 2019 honorees for Distinguished Alumni and Outstanding Young Alumnus to be honored during homecoming and the Emerald Ball.
Lahoma Schultz and Chrissi Nimmo, the 2019 alumni honorees, will be formally recognized on Saturday of homecoming weekend at the Alumni Association Honors Brunch, halftime of the football game, and later that day at the Emerald Ball. All occasions are open to the public.
The NSU Alumni Association awards are presented annually to NSU alumni who, through personal achievement and service, have brought honor and distinction to both themselves and the University. The person chosen as the Outstanding Young Alumnus has the distinction of having graduated from NSU in the past 20 years.
Schultz, Distinguished Alumna, is a retired psychologist. She graduated from NSU with a bachelor’s degree in secretarial science in 1974, a secondary education teaching certificate in 1975, and a master’s degree in counseling psychology in 1994. She holds a doctorate from Oklahoma State University. Throughout her career, Schultz has filled many roles, including psychologist for the Veteran’s Administration in Muskogee, and vocational rehabilitation counselor and social worker for the state of Oklahoma. Schultz has been honored by the American Psychological Association with the Indian Health Service’s National Director’s Award and the Rural Psychology Award. She received a commendation from Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating, and has been recognized by the AARP as an Honored American Indian Elder.
Nimmo, Outstanding Young Alumna, is deputy attorney general for the Cherokee Nation. She graduated from NSU with a bachelor’s degree in developmental psychology in 2002, and an MBA in 2005, and she holds a law degree from the University of Tulsa. Nimmo was lead counsel for Cherokee Nation in Adoptive Couple v. Baby Girl before the United States Supreme Court. Nimmo serves on the NSU Foundation and the Tahlequah Public Schools Board. She has been named one of The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development 40 under 40, Oklahoma Magazine’s 40 under 40, and the Journal Record’s Achievers Under 40.
For more information about the Alumni Association Honors Brunch and Emerald Ball, the events at which the 2019 honorees will be recognized, visit nsualumni.com.
