Northeastern State University and Northeastern Community Health Centers Inc. were among 26 business and higher education partnerships throughout the state who were recognized as innovative collaborations that further the education of Oklahoma’s workforce.
The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education’s Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award is designed to highlight successful partnerships between higher education institutions and businesses and to further cultivate the higher learning environment through State Regents’ Economic Development Grants.
Since 2016, Northeastern Community Health Centers Inc. – NeoHealth – has monitored the health and well-being of Northeastern State University’s students, faculty and staff. NeoHealth, in partnership with another clinic near the Broken Arrow campus, worked to ensure students would have immediate access to health services. These partnerships allow NSU students low-cost medical services on or near the university’s three campuses.
During the pandemic, NeoHealth and NSU secured over 4,000 BinaxNOW Ag card tests for students to use at no cost. NeoHealth and NSU have successfully kept positive cases low across all three campuses. NeoHealth has also provided NSU with financial assistance, totaling approximately $27,000, which supports student scholarships, a veterans’ monument and other critical needs.
