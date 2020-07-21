Northeastern State University recently announced the 2020 Rising STAR and STAR award recipients.
Each year, the Staff Council Star Award committee reviews all nominations and makes their selection based on a set criterion. This includes their performance appraisals, how they excel in STAR qualities, which include service, teamwork, attitude, reliability, a demonstrated integrity and a strong commitment to NSU's values.
Tiffany Biggers, interim director of Research and Sponsored Programs was awarded the STAR award. Biggers has been described as someone who possesses a strong work ethic, demonstrates service through commitment to faculty and staff, reliability and inspired leadership.
Pamela Riggs, administrative assistant for the College of Education was awarded the Rising STAR award. Riggs is devoted to the needs of faculty, staff and students, is dependable, empowers the diverse group of colleagues, and genuinely respects others.
"It's important to recognize individuals who go above and beyond in their day to day work," said Sara Barnett, staff council member. "We want staff to know they're valued, appreciated and their work doesn't go unnoticed."
Recipients are awarded a $150.00 check, a gift from Barnes & Noble, an annual parking permit and a STAR award trophy.
