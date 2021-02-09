Northeastern State University has selected the individuals to be named as 2021 Centurions.
A Northeastern State University Centurion is an individual whose leadership and commitment, in the course of helping others, has made a significant impact during the university’s history. The honors are given to NSU alumni, faculty, staff, students or any member of the NSU community – whether past or present – who impacted the life of the nominator, the Northeastern community or the public at large. A Centurion can be living or deceased, and should embody the legacy and spirit of NSU.
Since selecting 100 individuals as inaugural recipients of the Centurion Award during its Centennial Celebration in 2009, NSU has added up to 10 names to the Centurion list each year.
Nominations have been received and reviewed, and the newest class will be honored as 2021 NSU Centurions.
The 2021 NSU Centurions include:
· Dr. Sally Armstrong, 1973 alumna, NSU faculty.
· Tony Dearman, 1993, 2004 alumnus.
· Dr. Suzanne Farmer, NSU faculty.
· Gene Frusher (deceased), NSU staff.
· Dr. Jim & Hon. Becky Gore, 1991 alumni.
· Dr. Justin Lindsey, 1992, 1995 alumnus.
· Henry McCabe, community supporter.
· Dr. Robyn Pursley, 2000 alumna, NSU faculty.
· Dr. Ray Stearns, NSU faculty.
· Dr. Virginia Whitekiller, 1987 alumna, NSU faculty.
In celebration of NSU’s Founders Day 2021, these new members will be added to the roll of NSU Centurions and will be honored during a special, limited in-person luncheon on March 5 at 11:30 a.m. in the Herb Rozell Ballroom in the University Center. The program will also be livestreamed.
Visit www.nsualumni.com/centurions to request access to the livestreamed event. For more information, contact Jennifer Nichols in the president’s office at 918-444-2000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.