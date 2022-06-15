Northeastern State University has announced the 2022 Circle of Excellence Award honorees.
NSU faculty members were nominated by their peers in one of three categories: teaching, research and service. A selection committee of past honorees chose one nominee in each category for this recognition.
The 2022 Circle of Excellence Award honorees are: Dr. Virginia Drywater-Whitekiller for research, Dr. Eun-Jun Bang for service, and Dr. Jennifer Edwards for teaching.
Drywater-Whitekiller is a professor of social work and has served NSU for 27 years. In addition to teaching, she pursues an active research agenda using the theory of cultural resilience as applied to American Indian/Alaska Native/First Nations population issues such as microaggressions, higher education retention, identity and Indian child welfare.
A professor of social work, Bang joined NSU in 2009. He has always been actively involved in service activities for the institution and community with a sense of responsibility and ownership. He is currently the department chair of social work and the director of the social work graduate program.
Edwards is a professor of sociology and has served NSU for 19 years. Her areas of specialization include criminology and social psychology. Specifically, she focuses on intergroup conflict and the relationship between ritual behavior and power. Edwards teaches a variety of courses including criminology, sociology of gender, rural sociology, urban sociology, social psychology and sociology of religion.
Each faculty honoree of the Circle of Excellence Award receives $2,500 that he or she can receive as a check or use for professional development. The Office of Academic Affairs and the NSU Foundation provide support for this award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.