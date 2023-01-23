Northeastern State University has selected the individuals to be named as 2023 Centurions.
A Northeastern State University Centurion is an individual whose leadership and commitment, in the course of helping others, has made a significant impact during the university’s history. The honors are given to NSU alumni, faculty, staff, students, or any member of the NSU community – whether past or present – who impacted the life of the nominator, the Northeastern community, or the public at large. A Centurion can be living or deceased and should embody the legacy and spirit of NSU.
Since selecting 100 individuals as inaugural recipients of the Centurion Award during its Centennial Celebration in 2009, NSU has added up to 10 names to the Centurion list each year.
Nominations have been received and reviewed, and the newest class will be honored as 2023 NSU Centurions.
The 2023 NSU Centurions include Gregory Combs, a1974 alumnus and of NSU faculty; Ed Fite, a 1984 alumnus; Bob Harshaw, a 1983 alumnus; Dr. Roger Montgomery, a 1981 alumnus; Gary D. Parker, a 1968 aumnus; Fred Poteete, a 1978 and 1981 alumnus; Dr. Alissa Proctor, of NSU faculty; Kin Thompson, of NSU faculty; and Lewis Wilson, a 1972 alumnus.
In celebration of NSU’s Founders Day 2023, these new members will be added to the roll of NSU Centurions and will be honored during a luncheon on March 6 at 11:30 a.m. in the Senator Herb Rozell Ballroom in NSU’s University Center.
To register for the event, visit www.nsualumni.com/centurions. For more information, contact the office of the president at 918-444-2000.
