Northeastern State University has selected the 10 individuals to be named as 2020 Centurions.
A Northeastern State University Centurion is an individual whose leadership and commitment, in the course of helping others, has made a significant impact during the university's history.
The honors are given to NSU alumni, faculty, staff, students or any member of the NSU community - whether past or present - who impacted the life of the nominator, the NSU community or the public at large. A Centurion can be living or deceased and should embody the legacy and spirit of NSU.
Since selecting 100 individuals as inaugural recipients of the Centurion Award during its Centennial Celebration in 2009, NSU has added up to 10 names to the Centurion list each year.
Nominations have been received and reviewed, and 10 new individuals will be honored as 2020 NSU Centurions.
The 2020 NSU Centurions include:
• Dr. Barbara Abercrombie, 1993 alumna.
• Jerry Adsit, NSU staff member.
• Dr. Harold Aldridge, Jr., 1970 alumnus, NSU faculty member.
• Brenda Bradford, 2007, 2016 alumna, NSU staff.
• S. Joe Crittenden, 1974 alumnus.
• Dr. Charles Gourd, 1971 alumnus.
• James Buster Hall, NSU faculty member.
• Robin Johnson, 1980 alumna, NSU staff.
• Dr. Mitch Ricketts, NSU faculty member.
• Dr. Sue Woods, NSU faculty.
In celebration of NSU's Founders Day 2020, these new members will be added to the roll of NSU Centurions and will be honored during a special luncheon on March 6 at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Event Center portion of NSU's Event Center.
To register to attend the 2020 Centurion Honoree Luncheon, or for more information, visit www.nsualumni.com/centurions or contact Jennifer Nichols in the NSU president's office at 918-444-2000.
