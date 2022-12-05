NSU announces fall 2022 commencement details, speaker

Northeastern State University will recognize more than 650 graduating students during the fall 2022 commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10 at the NSU Event Center.
NSU will honor students from the College of Business and Technology and the College of Liberal Arts at 9:30 a.m. Graduating students from the College of Education and the Gregg Wadley College of Science and Health Professions will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m.
Guests are welcome to attend. NSU will also livestream the commencement ceremonies for family members and friends of graduates unable to attend in person.
Addressing the graduates and guests will be the 2022 Distinguished Alumnus Mark Herrin.
Herrin graduated from NSU with bachelor’s degrees in health and physical education and biology in 1981. He also earned a master’s in secondary education from NSU in 1983. He works as the state director for the Oklahoma Fellowship of Christian Athletes after a long career as a coach and administrator.
Herrin started as the head volleyball coach at Collinsville High School from 1985-1990. He led his team to a state championship, was named State Coach of the Year twice, and an All-State Coach.
He would move on to be the head volleyball coach at the University of Central Oklahoma from 1990-2002. As the UCO coach, he led his team to its first ever NCAA Division II national tournament appearance in 1994. The team would make its second NCAA appearance in 2002 under his tutelage. The Bronchos also won the Lone Star Conference championship and made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division II national tournament.
After 18 years of coaching high school and collegiate volleyball, former NSU President Roger Webb, who was serving as UCO’s president in 2002, tapped him to head a new Wellness and Sports Facility at UCO. In this role, Herrin worked to have the facility designated as an official Paralympic training site and worked with the U.S. Olympic Paralympic Committee on a variety of different programs.
This led to his involvement with the U.S. women’s sitting volleyball team, who trained at the facility, and Herrin traveled with the team and attended the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Team USA defeated China in the finals to take home the gold.
For his coaching contributions, Herrin was inducted into the Collinsville High School Hall of Fame, the UCO Athletic Hall of Fame, and the Endeavor Games Hall of Fame. He was also a National Coach of the Year finalist.
For more information on the upcoming fall 2022 commencement ceremonies and guidelines, visit www.nsuok.edu/commencement. To view the livestream of the commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10, visit NSU’s Facebook page at facebook.com/NSURiverHawks/.
