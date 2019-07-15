BROKEN ARROW - Northeastern State University's Department of Health and Kinesiology has announced the Bachelor of Science in health and human performance is now offered on the Broken Arrow campus.
The HHP degree prepares students for entry-level occupations in the health and wellness industry. With a bachelor's degree in health and human performance, students will be prepared for health-related graduate programs, such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, physical assistant, athletic trainer, exercise science, chiropractic, and other postgraduate profession programs.
"Offering the HHP degree on the Broken Arrow campus provides an affordable option for students in the metro area to earn a bachelor's degree while attending classes close to home," said Dr. MooSong Kim, assistant professor of health and kinesiology.
NSU is Oklahoma's fourth-largest public four-year institution. Ranked in the top three for most affordable university tuition, NSU is a cost-effective way to earn a bachelor's degree in health and human performance.
For information, visit www.nsuok.edu/hhp.
