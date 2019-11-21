NSU archivist attends conference at The Hague

Emergency management doesn't seem like part of the job description for Brenda Kaye Bradford, head of archives and special collections at Northeastern State University John Vaughan Library. But she knows how to rescue and restore documents, photos, and other items after a disaster.
Preservation and restoration are important aspects of keeping archives and special collections, and now Bradford, a cultural steward, has a world of resources and donors looking at Tahlequah and her special projects.
"Our cultural heritage is an intrinsic part of our humanity and identity," Bradford said. "Our heritage is to be celebrated, treasured and preserved. It provides context to internal questions of who we are and where we have come from. It fills a void, creating a sense of belonging and acceptance. Further, it provides a sense of stability in changing or chaotic environments. Protecting our cultural heritage provides a vital foundation and springboard for our youth, both in our communities and globally."
On Nov. 3-8, Bradford was one of 10 participants from nine countries selected to attend a conference in The Hague, Netherlands. Leadership Course for Cultural Heritage Stewards in Challenging Circumstances 2019 was funded by the Prince Claus Fund, International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property, and the Smithsonian Cultural Rescue Initiative.
All participants chosen had working records of commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage and proposing projects that help preserve important community cultural assets in their areas, according to Bradford. The countries represented include Nigeria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Ecuador, Zimbabwe, Macedonia, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Kenya, and the U.S.
"The Smithsonian initiative works to protect cultural heritage threatened or impacted by disasters, and to help the U.S. and international communities preserve their culture and history," Bradford said. "Through the Cultural Emergency Response program, the Prince Claus Fund provides help to evacuate, stabilize or rescue cultural heritage that is under threat due to conflict situations or natural disasters."
Bradford was one of 25 participants selected nationally to attend the first training of the Heritage Emergency and Response Training in Washington, D.C., in 2017.
The program was created to expand training for cultural stewards, first responders, and emergency managers to prepare them to address emergencies and disasters that affect cultural institutions and historic sites.
"That training combined best practices using international training models to improve U.S. disaster response networks and connect participants to a global 'First Aider' network of people trained to document and protect cultural heritage in times of crisis," Bradford said. "It was one of the best experiences of my life. We worked from early morning until late evening focusing on realistic training in crisis communication, team-building, damage assessment, rapid documentation, emergency evacuation and salvage, rehousing and storage of historical artifacts."
From her training with HEART, Bradford was invited to apply to the conference in The Hague.
"I was the only American chosen. It was such an honor to attend this training," she said. "It brought together a multidisciplinary team of professionals from around the world and focused on leadership, project development, management, communications and practical exercises."
They received hands-on feedback on project proposals, management plans and provided more resources to develop strategic partnerships.
"One of the best experiences was connecting with other participants and being plugged into a growing international network of cultural heritage stewards," she said. "We shared experiences, stories, and left the training with new found friends and as fellow stewards working to protect our cultural heritage."
On the last day, each participant presented proposals at the Peace Palace, the international law administration building in The Hague. Each one had three minutes to present proposals to a panel of six donors managing over $800 million in funding dedicated to addressing ongoing risk to cultural heritage, institutions and historic sites on an international level.
"It was my first time abroad. I walked away with new friends and contacts from around the world," she said. "I have a deep appreciation and a new perspective on ongoing efforts internationally to protect the historical treasures, our history of humankind."
There will be followup webinar trainings, one-on-one calls, check-ins, polishing proposals, working with the Smithsonian, and implementation from paper to reality.
"We received a grant that will fund a preservation assessment for archives and special collections," Bradford said. "This will help us evaluate our strengths and weaknesses, and provide a study covering all factors of our collections."
In March 2020, Dr. Neil Morton and Bradford will start a program in Cherokee and Adair counties to provide free scanning and digitizing of family images and artifacts. She will also be offering free workshops in how to triage family heirlooms from manmade or natural disasters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.