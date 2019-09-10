BROKEN ARROW - The Northeastern State University Broken Arrow campus will begin its fall 2019 Biology and Chemistry Seminar Series Sept. 13.
Each one-hour lecture begins at 10 a.m. in the Administrative Services Building Auditorium, 3100 E. New Orleans. Presented by the NSU Gregg Wadley College of Science & Health Professions and arranged by Dr. Sapna Das-Bradoo, associate professor of molecular biology, the series covers four topics
On Sept. 13, "3D Printing Solutions to Electrochemical Research Challenges" will be presented by Dr. Gabriel LeBlanc, University of Tulsa. Da Vinci Surgical Systems will present a session hosted by Dr. Jessica Martin on Sept. 27. Dr. Lori Garman, rOklahoma Medical Research Foundation, will present "Sarcoidosis at the single-cell level" on Oct. 4. On Nov. 1, "Intestinal Microbiota in Health and Disease" will be presented by Dr. Gerwald Koehler, Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences.
There is no charge to attend and the series is open to all. Cookies and coffee will be provided. For more information, contact Das-Bradoo at dasbrado@nsuok.edu.
