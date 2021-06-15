NSU Book Club takes on restorative justice themes

The Northeastern State University Book Club meets every other Tuesday in the John Vaughan Library Writing Center, and via Zoom, giving students, faculty and staff a chance to dive deep into conversations about their latest literary experiences.
NSU already has a common read for RiverHawks to participate in, but Kendra Haggard, of NSU's Student Engagement Department, and Kasey Rhone, diversity and inclusion coordinator, wanted another setting for people to discuss books that were considered for the common read, but not selected.
So the NSU Book Club was born in January to give the NSU community another space to have meaningful conversations on works with a restorative justice theme.
“Whenever Kasey said, ‘Let’s have a book club; we don’t have one,’ I loved the opportunity and that she asked, because I think there’s a need for it,” said Haggard. “Our following isn’t big yet, but I think it will grow and we’ll see more participants.”
The club has plans to read “The Master Plan,” which is the common read, in the fall, but one of the books they’ve read so far was “The Sun Does Shine,” by Anthony Ray Hinton and Lara Love Hardin. It’s about Hinton’s life and his wrongful murder conviction, for which he was sentenced to death and spent 28 years on death row before his release in 2015.
Rhone said she really enjoyed the long conversations around the “The Sun Does Shine” and restorative justice, which she added can be a tough topic to get through.
“In our current climate, as a Black person, that can be really hard to read and sit through, but to talk about that with Kendra – and with some of our students and faculty and staff – was really freeing, in a way,” Rhone said. “To have these kinds of conversations is wonderful, and I really believe the students who were able to participate with us on this particular book found a place where they could also come and work through those hard ideas.”
The only fiction book on the club’s lineup is “Dear Martin,” by Nic Stone. It follows a high school student by the name of Justyce McAllister who writes letters to the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in an attempt to better understand life as a Black teenager.
Currently, the club is reading “The Other Wes Moore,” by Wes Moore. In it, the author learns of another man by the name of Wes Moore. While they both share the same name, are both Black males, and are from the same area, one is a successful writer and the other is in prison.
“It’s a very interesting book about the different paths their lives take,” said Haggard. “He basically asks, is it heredity or environment? What made the differences between the two paths that they took?”
The books are divided up and the club discusses specific chapters each meeting, so readers can jump into the discussion at any time. The meetings are also recorded on Zoom, so those who maybe missed a meeting or would like to catch up can request access to the most recent meetings.
Check it out
The NSU Book Club is free to participate in. The next meeting is scheduled for June 29 at 3 p.m. For more information, contact haggardk@nsukok.edu.
