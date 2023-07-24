Northeastern State University is growing in the online education space with several different courses, certifications, and programs.
Among several new online Continuing Education courses, like photography and frontline management, NSU is looking to provide certification in a popular chatbot program powered by artificial intelligence.
“We’re exploring a ChatGPT certification at this point,” said Dr. Eloy Chávez, dean of the NSU College of Extended Learning, “That’s something we’re playing with.”
Chávez said the certification will focus more on skill development and authenticity with ChatGPT, as some “abuse” it.
“Artificial intelligence is growing and we’re investigating that to see how we can offer knowledge, use, and success of that. Those are the three aptitudes we’re looking at so when the students get the badge, they know about the artificial intelligence ChatGPT, they know how to use it in a very acceptable way, and the success of ChatGPT, because that’s not going away,” Chávez said.
Chávez expects the use of ChatGPT to grow even more.
“We want to get beyond the cutting edge and that’s our programming itself in Continuing Ed – cutting-edge workforce and personal development delivery,” said Chávez.
NSU provides over 500 Continuing Education courses in an online format, with more information available at: https://academics.nsuok.edu/continuingeducation/default.aspx.
In addition to these Continuing Education courses and certifications, the university also offers entire programs online as well. NSU’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction offers master’s degree programs in early childhood education, reading, and special education, and the university recently ranked 7th in OnlineU’s list of “Most Affordable Online Master’s Degrees in Education for 2023.” NSU was the only Oklahoma university in the college planning website’s top 10.
“This recognition is a testament to NSU’s commitment to making high-quality education accessible and affordable,” said Dr. Sarah Ramsey, associate professor of Curriculum and Instruction, in a press release. “This ranking further reflects NSU’s dedication to being the educational partner of choice, one which provides exceptional education opportunities that are both affordable and valuable.”
