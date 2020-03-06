NSU brings home ADDYs Award

Northeastern State University recently brought home a bronze award in the category Film, Video and Sound in an Internet Commercial Campaign at the 54th annual Oklahoma American Advertising Federation Awards. The award was received Feb. 8 at the Bricktown Events Center in Oklahoma City.
Jennifer Zehnder, interim director of communication and marketing, was lead copywriter and director for a campaign of recruitment videos, including those submitted for the ADDYs competition. She was joined by a host of other NSU talents, including Dan Mabery, vice president of university relations; Dr. Cari Keller, dean of the Graduate College; Chenoa Worthington, director of admissions and recruitment; Brian Manley, administrative assistant in university relations; Aletha Rodgers, project coordinator in communications and marketing; and Steve Hobbs, video projects coordinator.
Brad Fugere of FLUX served as videographer and editor for the project, which was filmed on the Tahlequah campus Nov. 6-7, 2019.
The videos awarded were recruitment videos titled “You Belong Here :15,” “See Yourself at NSU :30,” “Your Success Starts Here :30,” and “Go Grad :15.” The campaign of videos may be viewed at www.youtube.com/NSURiverHawks.
“I am incredibly proud of the talented and professional team working together at Northeastern State University,” Mabery said. “The successful video campaign is a result of collaborating with our key academic and student affairs partners across campus to produce attractive and impactful recruitment videos. It is an honor to be recognized for what we do to communicate the NSU story.”
