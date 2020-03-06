NSU brings home ADDYs Award

Northeastern State University recently brought home a bronze award from the 54th annual Oklahoma American Advertising Federation Awards. Present to accept it were, front row from left: Aletha Rodgers, communications and marketing coordinator communication projects, and Chenoa Worthington, director of admissions and recruitment. Back row: Brian Manley, university relations administrative assistant; Steve Hobbs, communications and marketing coordinator of video projects; and Dan Mabery, vice president of university relations.