NSU-Broken Arrow showcases abstract landscape exhibit

BROKEN ARROW -- The Northeastern State University Broken Arrow Art Gallery exhibit will feature Tulsa artist Liz Dueck's abstracts through Sept. 30.
The exhibition, "Experiments in Landscape Abstraction," features landscape paintings in an abstract style Dueck has evolved over many years.
Dueck focused on landscapes during her third year of art school at Oklahoma State University. Since then, the artist has worked with technology and immersed herself in nature to create abstract landscapes.
"It has been four years now of developing and finding my own unique style and process in abstracting the landscape, but I feel very close to what and how exactly I want to visually communicate my work," Dueck said. "Each of these phases of experimentation play a part in what I am creating now, and what I will create for some big upcoming shows."
The exhibit is found in the Administrative Services Building Visitors' Center Gallery on the NSU Broken Arrow campus. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is free to the public.
