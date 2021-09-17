BROKEN ARROW — The Gregg Wadley College of Science and Health Professions at Northeastern State University will host biology and chemistry experts for a seminar series this fall.
Gregg Wadley College of Science and Health Professions faculty members kicked off the 2021 Biology and Chemistry Seminar Series with a presentation titled “Research at NSUBA” on Sept. 17.
Dr. Stephen Jeffery, production manager of Umicore PMC, will present “Precious metal chemistry at Umicore” on Oct. 8.
Dr. Doris Benbrook of the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center will present “Developing an anti-cancer drug from concept through clinical trial in Oklahoma” on Oct. 29.
Dr. Subhas Das of the Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology at Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences and Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Cherokee Nation will present “DNA reprogramming in inflammation” on Nov. 19 to conclude the seminar series.
All seminars will be held on the NSU Broken Arrow Campus in the BA Auditorium room 141 from 11 a.m. to noon. For more information about the seminar series, visit www.nsuok.edu/BCSeries or contact NSU professor Dr. Sapna Das Bradoo at dasbardo@nsuok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.